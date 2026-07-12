Rescues in Action: Tarantulas, and Big Mac and Rango

Tarantulas 🕷️

🕷️ Looking for a pet that’s a little different? We have four adoptable tarantulas searching for homes!

ALDR currently has four adoptable pet tarantulas of various breeds that arrived to us after a confiscation through the county. They were in moldy tiny containers with unknown history. They are now doing wonderful in an experience Foster home with the right habitat and feedings.

Tarantulas can make fascinating, low-maintenance pets for the right person. They don’t need daily walks or constant attention, but they do need proper housing, appropriate humidity and temperature, and a commitment to learning about their species-specific care. They’re best appreciated as “look, don’t handle” pets and can live for many years with good care.

If you’ve been thinking about adding one of these incredible arachnids to your family, we’d love to help you find the right match. Whether you’re an experienced keeper or a well-prepared first-time tarantula owner, send us a message or submit an adoption application to learn more about our four available eight-legged friends! 🕸️

Click here for adoption details.

Rango

Rango was found with a colony of cats wobbling around a duplex driveway in Clearwater. Rango's has the wobbles due to Cerebellar Hypoplasia (CH) which is a neurological condition. The condition is non-progressive. He might have been born with or gotten a sickness that caused it, being a stray we do not know. CH affects his balance. Rango will live a happy life the way he is, he just needs a little extra care and safety.

Click here for adoption details.

Big Mac

Meet Big Mac, an easygoing 8-year-old Corgi mix who proves that the best companions don't need to be the loudest. Mac enjoys playtime, car rides, leisurely walks, and curling up beside his people. He's housebroken, crate trained, rides beautifully in the car, and greets new people with quiet confidence.

He'd do best with older children and thoughtful introductions to other dogs. If you're looking for a steady companion for everyday adventures, Mac is ready to meet you.

Click here for adoption details.