Rescues in Action: Willow, Mila and Eureeka

Willow

TAMPA, Fla — Maxx & Me Pet Rescue is searching for a foster or forever home for one very special puppy named Willow, a deaf dog whose life almost ended before it truly began.

Born on a farm, Willow was expected to become a working dog. When it became clear that she was deaf, she could no longer safely work around farm equipment. Because of her disability, she was considered "useless" and was scheduled to be euthanized as just as a tiny puppy.

Fortunately , a compassionate previous adopter of Maxx & Me Pet Rescue, Chris, stepped in and saved her life.

Today, Willow is thriving and proving every day that being deaf doesn't stop her from living a happy, active life.

This beautiful blue-eyed puppy is incredibly intelligent, highly food motivated, and already knows the signs for "sit" and "happy." She learns quickly through hand signals and positive reinforcement and loves showing off for treats.

Like many herding breeds, Willow is full of energy. She loves to run, play, and interact with other dogs, often trying to herd them by gently nipping at their ankles or ears. Because she cannot hear growls or corrections from other dogs, she needs a patient home that understands her unique communication needs.

When playtime is over, Willow transforms into a cuddle bug who loves nothing more than curling up beside her foster family for a nap.

Maxx & Me Pet Rescue is looking for a foster or adopter who can provide:

A patient, active home committed to continued training.

Plenty of room to run and play.

An experienced dog owner—especially someone familiar with deaf dogs—or someone willing to learn.

Either a home where she can be the center of attention or one with tolerant canine companions. No cats.

"Willow has never let being deaf define her," said the team at Maxx & Me Pet Rescue. "She doesn't know she's different. She simply wants someone who will love her, teach her, and give her the chance every puppy deserves."

Her story is a reminder that disabilities do not diminish a dog's ability to love, learn, or become an incredible companion.

To learn more about fostering or adopting Willow, visit:

www.maxxandme.com [maxxandme.com]

Mila

Don’t let that adorable little face fool you… this tiny girl is packed full of sass, confidence, and personality! At just 2 months old, Mila is a beautiful fawn-red pittie puppy with subtle brindle markings that make her even more unique.

Mila came to us after being found as a tiny stray, carrying a wound on her side and a belly full of worms. Thankfully, those days are behind her, and she’s thriving in foster care.

She’s incredibly smart and absolutely loves to cuddle once she’s ready to settle down, but Mila isn’t the type of puppy who should be raised without structure. She has already shown some resource guarding around food and signs of separation anxiety, so she’s looking for an adopter who understands that puppies aren’t just cute—they’re a lifelong commitment that requires training, consistency, patience, and clear boundaries from day one.

With the right guidance, Mila has all the potential to grow into an incredibly loyal, affectionate, and fun companion. She’s looking for someone who will embrace both her spicy little personality and her sweet snuggly side, helping her become the very best version of herself.

If you’re experienced with strong-willed puppies and ready to invest the time and love she deserves, Mila just might be your perfect match.

Click here for adoption details.

Eureeka

If there's a scent to discover, this handsome Plott Hound boy is already on the case! With his nose to the ground and his tail wagging, he's always investigating the world around him. His natural hound instincts are already shining through, and it's amazing to watch his sharp mind at work.

This smart young pup is eager to learn and thrives when he's given opportunities to explore, sniff, and engage with his surroundings. Whether it's figuring out a puzzle toy, learning new commands, or following an exciting trail on a walk, he's always ready for his next adventure.

Adoption Fee: $250

❤️ Adoption includes:

Spay/neuter

Age-appropriate vaccinations

Microchip

Deworming and parasite prevention

Heartworm test (if > 7 months of age)

If you're interested in adopting Eureeka, click here!