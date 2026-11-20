TAMPA, Fla —

Ziva

Ziva is a 3-year-old, 48-pound pocket pittie with an adorable smile, a big personality, and an even BIGGER appreciation for good food!

Her story started when she was found as a stray and successfully caught with the help of Vienna sausages and a leash. Apparently, the way to Ziva’s heart has always been through her stomach! 😂

Today, Ziva is thriving in foster care and ready to find her forever family. She’s an affectionate cuddle bug who loves being close to her people and soaking up all the attention she can get.

Ziva is crate trained, knows how to sit, walks fairly well on a leash, and absolutely loves children, although a home with older kids would be best.

She’s also great with other dogs and has lived with both large and small dogs. However, she can be a rough, rowdy, and vocal playmate, so dogs her size or larger would be the best match. Her compatibility with cats is unknown.

This sweet girl has already overcome life as a stray and is now looking for a family to call her own. She has so much love to give and deserves a home where she’ll be cherished forever.

❤️ Think Ziva might be your perfect match? Apply to adopt her through AnimalLuvr’s Dream Rescue!

Velma

Got energy? She’s got MORE. 😂 This athletic, agile, enthusiastic pup is always ready to run, play, explore, and show off her impressive zoomies! But here’s the plot twist: for all that energy, she is also a TOTAL PEOPLE LOVER. ❤️ She loves attention, affection, and being wherever her humans are.

Belly rubs? Yes. Attention? Absolutely. Being told how fabulous she is? Obviously. One minute she’s racing around like she’s training for the Olympics, and the next she’s looking at you like, “Okay, enough exercise. Time for MY attention.”

😍 She’ll thrive with an active family who wants a fun, enthusiastic companion for adventures, playtime, and plenty of love. If you're looking for a pup who will keep you moving, keep you laughing, and keep you company, she’s your girl! 🐾💕

If you're interested in adopting, click here!