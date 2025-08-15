Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityIn Your Community

Actions

Gram Parsons' Derry Down celebrates history and future of music

For years, what is now Gram Parsons' Derry Down was used as a storage facility. The building was crumbling, and the land was probably worth more than the building itself.
Gram Parsons' Derry Down celebrates history and future of music
Gram Parson's Derry Down
Posted
and last updated

"Gram Parsons was a Winter Haven native, and this building was open for Gram Parsons and other young musicians like him in 1964 as a place for people under 21 to be able to come perform on a stage before a live audience, and gain that confidence to perform," said Anita Strang, CEO and president of Main Street Winter Haven.

Today, it's a piece of history and is still open for the public to enjoy.

For years, what is now Gram Parsons' Derry Down was used as a storage facility. The building was crumbling, and the land was probably worth more than the building itself.

A local historian pushed Main Street Winter Haven to take action. The building was then donated to them, and a fundraiser began to restore it.

Gram Parsons is known for founding country rock and alt-country. He played with some of the top bands in the country during his time.

Today, his legacy lives on as a place for musicians of all skill levels to feel welcome.

"Even though he had a very short life, his musical influence was really significant. And his music touches people in a way that I think will endure for quite a long time," said Strang.

Main Street Winter Haven does a quarterly young musicians show where they work with local schools. Right now, they're also looking for someone to help run the project.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IN YOUR COMMUNITY

We're taking our morning show on the road to highlight everything the neighborhoods of Tampa Bay have to offer. From historic sites and hidden gems to the people who make it a great place to live, the Good Morning Tampa Bay crew wants to shine a light on what--and who--makes your community so unique.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.