Gulf Orchids offers a tropical oasis to spruce up any home garden

GULFPORT, Fla. — Gulf Orchid, as the name suggests, primarily focuses on orchids. They offer orchid plants, fresh cut, loose bloom, and even leis.

“We do provide those to hotels, restaurants and bars in the area. We provide delivery service for those, and with our loose blooms, we also make leis. We make orchid leis,” said James Higginbotham, co-owner of Gulf Orchids.

Gulf Orchids also carries several other indoor and outdoor plants that are perfect for any garden or home space.

Higginbotham told Tampa Bay 28 that he took over the shop about a year ago, which was just before Hurricane Helene hit.

He said the process was difficult since they did not have damage like so many, but the support from everyone has been great.

" A lot of our first customers came in to buy gifts for people who helped them out when they were displacing challenges. The way that we look at it just how the plants are. Plants grow with patients, and that's what we do. We're patiently growing the business and allowing each day to continue to thrive. And we're so happy with the support that we have in the community,” said Higginbotham.

Gulf Orchids also has an event space in the back next to their greenhouse. In the coming months, they will hold pumpkin painting, art markets, and yoga classes.

