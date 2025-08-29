Gulfport Beach Bazaar is a beloved gem that epitomizes the city

GULFPORT, Fla. — The Gulfport Beach Bazaar is a staple in this town.

It started as the original post office, then became a consignment shop, and now it is your typical beach shop.

They sell everything from souvenirs to beach toys, t-shirts, and even pieces from local artists.

Beach Bazaar is right near the water, and store manager Michael Hooper told Tampa Bay 28 that, following last year's hurricanes, the shop had 5 feet of water inside. They also lost 90% of their inventory, but just like the city of Gulfport, they were able to bounce back.

"I think there's still a big stigma that we were hit hard by a hurricane. We're not back yet, but we are back, you know, Gulfport is back. We still have businesses that are, you know, still working on getting back open, but there's more coming every day, every week, every month. You know, we're making a lot of progress, and it's still the same old Gulfport that it always was."

Michael said one of the best parts about this community is that after the storms, everyone came together to help each other.