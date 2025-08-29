Gulfport Casino remains closed after flooding from last hurricane season

GULFPORT, Fla. — Last hurricane season was difficult for many across the Tampa Bay-area.

In Gulfport, most businesses are reopened, but some are still in the process of rebuilding after the storms, including the famous Gulfport Casino.

Storm surge from Hurricane Helene caused the Gulfport Casino to flood. Nearly a year later, the doors of the historic casino are still closed, and the building is blocked off by fencing.

Many in this community are wondering why it is taking so long for repairs to be completed.

We asked the city of Gulfport for an update, and they told us the process of repairing the building is taking longer because of the building’s Historic Registration Designation.

That means there's a lengthy process the city has to go through with the federal government. They're documenting every issue in the building and looking at ways to keep its historic preservation.

A timeline for repairs to begin is not known at this time.

