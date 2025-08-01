Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local mom develops keepsake box to store artwork, report cards

Every year, your child comes home with things you may want to save forever—or maybe not. Whether it's artwork or a report card, these items can definitely take up much-needed storage space.
Mindful Modern Paper Co.
One local mom is hoping her design will help parents stay a little more organized, especially this school year.

Nicole Reed owns The Mindful Modern Paper Co.

She saw a need herself when she ended up with piles of artwork from her little one.

"This is designed to be even easier than a baby book, where you don't feel pressured, you don't have to fill in every single question where, I mean, I did really good with a baby book of my first and then my second came along and there's no baby book, there's no pictures, there's a lot of pictures on my phone, but nothing is really organized," said Reed.

Each memory box comes with 20 folders, 20 standard tabs, 20 bonus tabs, a milestone sheet for the baby years and a school interview sheet through their senior year of high school. You also get 18 years of birthday letters.

"It's like hitting the reset button, sort of like the beginning of the year with all your New Year's resolutions. If you can start out the right way and really have the right systems in place, it really does make it easy to follow through as stuff starts to come in the door," said Reed.

