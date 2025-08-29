Special beer brewed for GeckoFest celebrations

GULFPORT, Fla. — This is the 25th year for GeckoFest in Gulfport, and a local brewery has a special drink for the occasion.

The Gecko World IPA is available at Gulfport Brewery. It was released as part of the month-long gecko-themed celebration in the city.

The can features “Gordon McFly,” which is the famous gecko statue that stands tall next to the casino.

“The Gecko World IPA is actually really cool. It's got our Gecko on the front of it. It's actually, if you've been to Gulfport, you've seen Ray Domingo's Gordon McFly statue at the end of our pier. So that's the cover for it. The beer is actually delicious. It's going to be super citrusy and floral with the zest of lime. It's an IPA, of course, because we love IPAs here at Gulfport Brewery. It's coming in hot at 6% and it's just really drinkable,” explained Kat Jones, the product manager at Gulfport Brewery.

Jones also added that there is something special about this beer, too.

"The cool thing about our Gecko World Beer is that we had six sponsors throughout the entire town of Gulfport that wanted to support us in making this beer for the chamber and for the event. So, they all came together, all of our sponsors are on the can as well,” said Jones.

Gulfport Brewery told us they will have the Gecko World IPA available on Saturday during Geckofest.