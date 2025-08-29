Tuesday Fresh Market happens all year in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Fla. — Beach Boulevard in Gulfport’s Historic Waterfront District is filled with local shops and restaurants that highlight the charm of the community.

But on Tuesdays, vendors fill the streets with something for everyone.

The Tuesday Fresh Market started back in 2006. Vendors fill the sidewalks year-round, selling everything from produce to cheese and even handmade artwork.

“We have all kinds of vendors. We have a fruit vendor, fruit and vegetable vendors, we have soap vendors, we have clothing vendors, we have cheese vendors. We even have some beautiful food trucks that show up here, and I can smell it sometimes; it just wafts through. So, we even have a kombucha sellers that make homemade kombucha,” said Melissa Robolino, who is a designer, framer and artist.

Robolino told Tampa Bay 28 she has been taking part in the Tuesday Fresh Market for years.

"So, there's never anything that you can miss but just being here and loving everything about it. I'm excited about the movement. I'm excited about the people I love doing art, and there's a lot of artists here, so it helps, helps generate just more art within me and within others. And I love inspiring others."

The Tuesday Fresh Market is open, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.