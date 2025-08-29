Uniquely themed rooms for guests: Historic hotel in Gulfport

GULFPORT FLA. — If you walk along Beach Boulevard you will find a historic hotel with an edge.

The Peninsula Bed and Cocktails opened back in 2022. It offers a contactless check-in and checkout system for guests.

“Everything is contactless. There's no front desk, and it makes it really seamless for the guests. They come in, they get a code, they punch it in, they come in, and then our bartender is the one who welcomes them and can make them a craft cocktail. And then they get sent to their room, said Kayla Burch, property manager.

What makes this hotel even more unique is that each room is themed after a cocktail. There is the Negroni Suite, the Daiquiri Room, the Pina Colada Room, and even the Espresso Martini Suite, just to name a few.

"Every single room, like I said, is designed and themed after that cocktail. So that means, like the paint design. You know, we have wallpaper in some rooms,” explained Burch.

She continued, “Our design work we have in every single room the name of the cocktail. It tells the story of the cocktail. And then we have a separate picture that tells people how to make that cocktail. So, it kind of gives the origins, where it's from, and how it got its name.”

Burch told Tampa Bay 28 that this Fall, Mademoiselle Paris Restaurant will be opening inside the hotel.

The Peninsula Bed and Cocktails also has a lobby bar, which is open to anyone Thursday through Sunday from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m.

You can learn more about The Peninsula Bed and Cocktails here.