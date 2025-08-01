Will your school continue to get free lunch?

Find below which schools and districts will have free or reduced lunches.
Pinellas County Schools
- 135 Pinellas County public schools will offer lunch at no charge, due to the Community Eligibility Provision. Click here for a full list of schools.
- All students will receive a free breakfast.
- Thirteen schools are not on the CEP list. These schools will offer meals to students at a regular price or if they qualify for free or reduced lunch.
Hillsborough County Schools
- 198 schools are part of the CEP program, getting lunch at no cost.
- Students at schools not on the list should apply for free or reduced lunch at the beginning of the year.
- The district is giving a 30-day grace period for families that were eligible for free or reduced lunch last year to fill out the application.
Sarasota County Schools
- Students should fill out this online application for free or reduced meals.
- A new application must be filled out at the beginning of every school year.
Pasco County Schools
- Only CEP schools will offer free meals to all students.
- Non-CEP schools will return to the traditional meal program.
- Students at non-CEP schools should submit a free or reduced meal application at the beginning of the school year.
- Click here for a list of schools and whether they are on the CEP list.
Polk County Schools
- No changes
Citrus County Schools
- No changes
Hernando County Schools
- Awaiting a response
Manatee County Schools
- 28 schools qualify for the CEP program, serving breakfast and lunch to all students at no charge. If you're school does not qualify, click here to apply for free or reduced lunch.