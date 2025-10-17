Tampa Bay 28 Gives benefits American Legion Post 118 in Zephyrhills

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Tampa Bay 28 Gives is honoring and giving back to a group of veterans once fighting for us. But now fighting to keep the doors of their historic American Legion Post 118 open.

When a new board took over The American Legion Post 118 in Zephyrhills earlier this year, the group of volunteer veterans had a new mission. They wanted to restore the 115-year-old building built in 1910 by the Union Army.

“We’ve been trying to keep it up, fixing it slowly. Trying to keep the lights on,” said Gary Douglas, who served in the Air Force.

“It’s history just sitting here,” said Douglas.

The stories are told here through pictures on walls that are being torn away by termites.

Years of neglect left Post 118 in need of repairs.

The post’s Commander Carl Shuey was brought to tears knowing the work that needs to be done, not just to restore the building, but to restore the American Legion values.

“For homeless veterans, if one of them wanted to try to find a job or something like that, part of our redo of the bathroom upstairs will include a shower so that if one of them would like to have an interview somewhere that they can make themselves presentable. Make them a more favorable candidate,” said Shuey.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Erik Waxler first highlighted the needs of American Legion Post 118. That story immediately raised $2400 to their GoFundMe page, but you, our viewers, didn’t stop there.

“So, you got a big mission here, and that is why we are here today. We wanted to say thank you for all the work that you do. So, on behalf of our incredible viewers, our Tampa Bay 28 News Gives Initiative and the Scripps Howard Fund, we did want to present you guys with a check today for $1,530 to help in your mission,” said Tampa Bay 28 anchor Nadeen Yanes.

“Thank you so much. You can see that this whole process, it's gotten interest. We are dedicated to the building our commander is leading us to make the post better than it was, historically, for our veterans, they will have a place to come where it's safe and clean,” said Sandie Douglas, who served in the Army Nurse Corps.

“It's just we put in so much work that seeing this kind of assistance is overwhelming,” said Shuey.

The donations are a boost that will first go to tent the building for termites, then a new roof, a new kitchen and new floors.

Preserving this important piece of history to continue to protect those who’ve served.

“It means I have seen so many things in this country that are going bad as far as the way people treat one another, things like that. To have someone care about the veterans. I just want to thank everyone who contributed again, and we will put the money to good use,” said Shuey.

The American Legion Post 118 is still in need of donations. They are hosting a Halloween party for veterans that’s open to the public on Oct. 31.

They are also still accepting donations on their GoFundMe page.



Share Your Story with Nadeen

As part of her commitment to help you navigate the state of insurance, Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Nadeen Yanes is here to listen to you. If there is an insurance problem you have run into or feel others need to be aware of, we want to hear about it. Just fill out the form below. Contact Nadeen Yanes First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit .