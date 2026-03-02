Airlines are cracking down on carry-ons: Here's how to avoid a gate-check

Airlines are tightening baggage policies, and travelers are increasingly finding their carry-ons pulled at the gate — sometimes just steps from the plane door.

That's what happened to Michael Manning on a recent flight to Charlotte. He said a gate agent on the jet bridge told passengers there was no room in the overhead bins.

"At the very last minute on the jet bridge, a panicked employee advised all of us — we were just three feet away from the door of the plane — that there was no room in the overhead," Manning said.

The agent told Manning that no roller bags would be allowed in the cabin — even bags that met size requirements.

What started as an inconvenience turned serious.

Manning said his bag contained essential medication, and claims it was mistakenly tagged as another passenger's luggage headed to Florida.

"For the next five days, the bag went from Chicago to Jacksonville twice," Manning said.

Without his medication, Manning said he ended up in the emergency room.

"That alone cost me $578.18, so there were some consequences to this mistake," Manning said.

Why your carry-on is gate-checked

Dan Bubb, a former pilot, aviation historian and professor in residence with the University of Nevada Las Vegas Honors College, said gate agents may require passengers to check a roller bag even if it meets size requirements — particularly on smaller, regional jets where overhead space is limited.

"They don't have any space for those large bags," Bubb said. "But the nice thing is planeside they bring them right to you."

Bubb said safety is another important factor.

"When you have those big heavy bags, you have to be really, really careful because I've been hit, I've seen other passengers be hit by people's bags," he said.

Sandra Awodele, a frequent flier and founder of Coitraveler.com, said boarding speed also plays a role in gate-check decisions.

"How quickly they get people on board so the plane can leave. They have to meet a certain percentage," Awodele said.

The travel risk management service Global Rescue also points to the reality of luggage size limitations.

According to its website, travelers will experience stricter enforcement of the standard carry-on luggage size of 22 x 14 x 9 inches in 2026.

As Global Rescue explained in a January blog, "This new carry-on requirement, which now must include wheels and handles in measurements, means many of today’s so-called 'carry on luggage' options will suddenly become oversized."

At least one airline, American, has removed gate sizers to speed up boarding. But that means enforcement is largely up to the gate agent’s discretion.

Avoid surprise gate-checks

Experts advise travelers to keep essential items on their person rather than in a carry-on bag.

Awodele suggests packing a small, foldable bag inside your carry-on. If you’re asked to gate-check a carry-on, use that smaller bag to grab essential items you need.

"You should have that emergency bag because chances are you're going to be caught off guard and now you're going to be stuck with expensive items that you don't want to check in," she said.

Global Rescue also recommends purchasing a carry-on clearly marketed as airline-compliant to reduce the chances of a gate-check dispute.

Bubb said over the years, airplane manufacturers have responded to travelers’ needs by making overhead bins larger, but as a result, carry-ons just got larger.

To stay in compliance, Bubb said travelers should take a proactive approach before their next trip.

"I think all of us, and I include myself in this, just need to be thoughtful when we pack," he said. "A little pre-planning can go a long way, and it can make the whole experience a lot better."

In Awodele’s experience, gate-checking a carry-on bag might be inconvenient, but there is very little risk of lost baggage.

"They are going down the stairs and right under the plane," she said. "The chances that your bag is going to make it, like almost 100%."

As for Manning, he said he's done with wheeled carry-ons — especially on small jets — and now opts for a smaller bag he can keep with him.

That way, there is no confusion or misplaced luggage, and you don’t waste your money.

