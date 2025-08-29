If you're gearing up for fall, September is the perfect time to shop.

Labor Day sales are underway, offering deep discounts on grills, appliances and big-ticket items. Plus, you've got great end-of-summer clearance sales as well in the next week.

Angela Peterson and her boyfriend need a new kitchen.

"We need a new fridge, microwave, and a stove," Peterson said.

They came to Home Depot at a great time.

"It's a French door, and then you have your deep freeze down here..." a sales associate explained while showing Peterson appliances.

Manager Katie Eliason says Labor Day brings one of the biggest appliance sales in months.

"This refrigerator is currently $1,798; it was originally $3,999," Eliason said, showing one example of the great deals right now.

Plus, she said, Home Depot is offering bonus cash through the Labor Day sale,

"You can save an extra $100, $250, up to $450 when you buy multiple appliances at the same time," Eliason said.

Watch all the great deals you can find during the month of September:

What to buy at Labor Day sales, and all through September

Better deals than Memorial Day sales

Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports says these sales may be the best so far this year.

"Some of these prices are actually a little bit better than they were for Memorial Day and July 4th," Gordon said.

She advises consumers to take advantage of deals on big-ticket items while they last.

"With Labor Day at the very beginning of the month, those sales tend to continue into the first week, maybe the first two weeks into the month, they tend to be extended, especially with mattresses," Gordon said.

And if you're still in the market for back-to-school items, Gordon suggests taking advantage of those deals while you can.

"Back-to-school sales really do continue on until about mid-September, typically. So, we're still seeing a lot of sales around tech items like laptops and headphones and printers," Gordon said.

Retailers, meantime, are already stocking the shelves with Halloween and early Christmas items, so Gordon keep an eye out for early holiday discounts in October.

CLICK HERE for Consumer Reports' list of great September deals.

Meanwhile, if you need a new grill for your end-of-summer cookout, the sales are sizzling.

"We have grill sales ranging from $50 all the way up to $200," Eliason said.

That way you can have your cookout on your brand new grill, and you don't waste your money.

