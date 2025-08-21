'Dawson's Creek' cast will reunite for charity event to support cancer research

The beloved cast of the 90s drama series "Dawson's Creek" is coming together for a special live script reading of the show's pilot episode to support cancer research.

James Van der Beek, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson and other actors from the hit series will participate in the event taking place in New York City.

The reunion is being held in support of F Cancer, a nonprofit organization focused on cancer awareness and research.

The gathering takes on special significance following Van der Beek's announcement in November that he is battling stage 3 colorectal cancer.

Van der Beek, who played the titular character Dawson Leery, shared his diagnosis publicly as he continues his treatment.

"Dawson's Creek Class Reunion" is scheduled for Sept. 22.

The original series, which aired from 1998 to 2003, followed the lives of four friends navigating adolescence in the fictional town of Capeside, Massachusetts. The show launched the careers of its young stars and became a cultural phenomenon that defined teen television for a generation.

