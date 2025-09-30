Doctors warn of burn injuries tied to 'Demon Hunters' instant noodle trend

A new social media trend involving instant noodles has doctors warning about a rise in burn injuries.

For the trend, which is inspired by the animated movie "K-Pop Demon Hunters," children slurp instant noodles like the characters in the film.

Shriners Children’s Boston reports that noodle burns account for nearly a third of pediatric burn injuries, noting the hospital treats two to three such cases each week.

"The noodles are sticky and retain heat, which means these noodle soup burns can be deeper and more damaging than a simple hot water scald," said Colleen Ryan, M.D., associate surgeon at Shriners Children’s Boston.

Physicians are urging parents and guardians to closely supervise children, who are more vulnerable to burns than adults.

“We’re not saying kids shouldn’t participate in fun trends, but they must do it safely and with adult supervision. Be careful when using the microwave; use proper containers and appropriate precautions when handling hot containers," Ryan said.

If a child is burned, experts recommend running cool water over the area for 20 minutes, avoiding ice and seeking medical attention if needed.