Eli Lilly's experimental weight loss pill showcases promising weight loss results

A popular diabetes and weight loss drug could be on the horizon in pill form as drugmaker Eli Lilly released results of an experimental GLP-1 phase three trial.

Mounjaro, which is marketed to treat Type 2 diabetes, and Zepbound, which is intended to treat obesity, are used as injectable medications. But a similar version of the drug, called orforglipron, could soon be administered in pill form, Eli Lilly said.

The once-daily pill helped people lower their weight by an average of 12% after 72 weeks, which amounts to more than 27 pounds. The study involved more than 3,000 adults who had obesity or were overweight and had at least one weight-related health problem.

The results have not yet been peer-reviewed.

"With orforglipron, we're working to transform obesity care by introducing a potential once-daily oral therapy that could support early intervention and long-term disease management, while offering a convenient alternative to injectable treatments. With these positive data in hand, we are now planning to submit orforglipron for regulatory review by year-end and are prepared for a global launch to address this urgent public health need," said Ken Custer, executive vice president of Eli Lilly

Current GLP-1 drugs to treat obesity and diabetes are injectable. Eli Lilly is among several companies trying to create a GLP-1 pill, but generally, these pills have more restrictions than injectable versions of the drug.

Eli Lilly is hopeful the pills could be available as soon as this year.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, these drugs help manage blood sugar levels by triggering insulin release from the pancreas. The drugs also help slow digestion, which causes less glucose to enter the bloodstream. The medicine also affects satiety, allowing patients to feel full after eating, the Cleveland Clinic said.