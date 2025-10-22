Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now

Actions

Hard-to-detect breast cancer cases rising at alarming rate, new research shows

Rates of invasive lobular carcinoma have increased by nearly 3% each year over the past decade.
Mammograms-Explainer
Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - A radiologist uses a magnifying glass to check mammograms for breast cancer in Los Angeles.
Mammograms-Explainer
Posted
and last updated

A type of breast cancer that's notoriously difficult to spot in routine mammograms is becoming much more common, according to new research that highlights a concerning trend in women's health.

Rates of invasive lobular carcinoma have increased by nearly 3% each year over the past decade, according to research published by the American Cancer Society. In comparison, rates of all other breast cancers have risen by just under 1% a year.

Invasive lobular carcinoma — or ILC — is now behind more than one in 10 cases of breast cancer nationwide. That's about 47,000 people a year.

ILC begins in milk-producing glands and then spreads to nearby tissue. It's hard to detect because the cancer cells don't form a defined mass that shows up in mammograms.

Instead, it spreads in thin strands that appear as normal breast tissue on medical images.

RELATED STORY | Promising breast cancer vaccine could be available by 2030, researchers say

Doctors say that because ILC is strongly linked to hormones, changes in hormone exposure could be a contributor. The ages at which women have children and start menopause have shifted over the years.

Rising rates of obesity and alcohol use could also be to blame.

Doctors say a breast ultrasound or breast MRI can provide a more detailed view of this elusive cancer and are especially important to consider if you have a higher risk or family history of breast cancer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.