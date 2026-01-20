Without lifestyle changes, doctor says weight loss from GLP-1 drugs won’t last

The surge in the popularity of GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy has transformed the weight-loss landscape for millions of adults in the U.S. These medications, originally developed to treat Type 2 diabetes, have also proven effective in helping patients shed pounds.

But the benefits may not last after people stop taking the drugs, according to Dr. Andre Teixeira, a board-certified surgeon specializing in bariatric and general surgery.

"Most people that stop the medication, it has been shown that 67% of them re-gain the weight back within two years," Teixeira told Scripps News.

RELATED STORY | Mounjaro or Ozempic: Which is better for weight loss?

"What we forget is that drugs are just like any tool that we have, just like bariatric surgery," Teixeira said. "You still have to make your lifestyle change. If you're not able to make a lifestyle change — increased activity, nutrition perspective, psychological perspective — you're gonna gain the weight back. Again, this is just a tool to put you on the right track."

GLP-1 drugs work by slowing the digestive process and reducing cravings. But once a person stops taking the medication, Teixeira said digestion will return to normal within 30 to 90 days.

"If you start gaining weight back, all of the complications or metabolic issues you had will come back even stronger, faster," he said.

Watch Scripps News' full interview with Dr. Andre Teixeira in the video player above.