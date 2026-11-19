BRANDON, FL — The Little Cheesecake Company opened three years ago in Brandon, and it has quickly become one of the sweetest spots in the community.

The owner, Maribel Neto, left her corporate career to bake full time. Today, her shop offers more than 33 flavors of cheesecake — all made from scratch — with something for every sweet tooth. Options range from classic strawberry shortcake to seasonal pumpkin cheesecake and chocolate-covered cheesecake-stuffed Granny Smith apples.

Some flavors stand out as customer favorites.

"Anything strawberry — shortcake sells. For seasonal is definitely the mini pumpkins. Um and then any of the seasonal flavors like the pumpkin filled cheesecake and the apple pie filled cheesecake," Neto said.

Beyond cheesecake, the shop offers more variety for customers. Neto also makes cakes, brownies and cannolis, and she provides custom catering for birthdays and weddings.