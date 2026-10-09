App from Crystal River entrepreneur helps homeowners find local contractors

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — A Crystal River entrepreneur launched a new app designed to connect homeowners with local contractors and cut steep fees that big tech platforms charge small businesses for leads.

Ryan Hoffland, the owner of RNC Versatile Services, created Find-A-Pro after spending hundreds of dollars each week on job leads through major online platforms, often without landing work.

"I was spending $2002 to $300 a week on leads to try to get jobs, and I wasn't getting a lot of them," said Hoffland.

He began developing the app in March 2026 and launched it on Google Play.

Find-A-Pro currently lists 54 small, local businesses. The platform includes roofing companies, HVAC providers, electricians, handymen, house cleaners, mobile detailers, full contractors, trailer repair, and sales businesses. No major chains are listed on the platform. Coverage is concentrated in Citrus, Marion, and Hernando counties, with some businesses reaching as far as Tampa, Ocala, and The Villages.

On big tech platforms, a single job lead can cost a business anywhere from $20 to more than $100 and when a lead is sent to multiple contractors, every one of them is billed at the same time.

"They charge based on the job sent. So if it's sent to 3 people, all 3 businesses are charged a fee as soon as it's sent to them," explained Hoffland.

Find-A-Pro cuts those costs, allowing businesses to reinvest the savings and lower prices for consumers.

"This helps the community because it brings the cost down. Now they can take and reinvest that money into their own business. They can spend it back in their community and build their business. It also brings the price down for the consumer because if the business isn't spending $50 on a job that they're trying to get, then their price isn't going to be as high," explained Hoffland.

Users can search for services by type, city, or zip code. Business profiles display verified identity, phone, licensing status, insurance information, services offered, photo galleries, Google review links, and website links.