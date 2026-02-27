Bok Tower Gardens showcases history of Lake Wales

LAKE WALES, Fla. — One of the most prominent tourist destinations in Lake Wales also happens to be the highest point in Polk County.

Bok Tower sits atop Iron Mountain and has been here for almost 100 years.

"So to talk about Bok Tower gardens, you have to start at the beginning," said Erica Smith, director of Business Development for Bok Tower. "And you know these beautiful lands, you can see this wonderful view that we have. Our founder wintered here. He came down from Philadelphia every year and loved this beautiful view, and so he really wanted to preserve this for generations to come, to be able to enjoy. So he started first, and he built these beautiful gardens. And then towards the end of the process, he actually wanted to add one more cultural piece. And so that's how we got the beautiful singing tower. It is a musical instrument, but it's a musical instrument that crowds can enjoy," said Smith.

Inside the singing tower, a musician plays beautiful notes to crowds every single day.

Nearly 275,000 visitors come to see Bok Tower and the gardens every year.

"We are a bird sanctuary and a wildlife reserve. So that really ties into the entire essence of what Bok Tower Gardens is. It is a sanctuary for birds, for people, for wild animals, as well as the plant life that we have here. So what we're trying to do is make sure that this wonderful view that you see all around us stays for many generations to enjoy," said Smith.

The view is priceless, but there are plenty of paths and things to see around the property, too.

Tampa Bay 28 was told you should plan for about three hours if you've never been.

Bok Tower is also one of many wedding destinations in Lake Wales and a popular spot for engagements.