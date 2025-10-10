Bradenton Area Convention Center expansion aims to boost regional tourism, generate millions annually

PALMETTO, Fla. — New projects and expansions in Palmetto are hoping to boost tourism numbers over the next few years in the area.

The Bradenton Area Convention Center, which is in Palmetto, has undergone a $54 million expansion project.

Some of the renovations include a new grand ballroom that can accommodate up to 800 people in a banquet-style setting. There are also two outdoor plazas and a walkway connecting the Convention Center to the new Palmetto Marriott Hotel.

Elliott Falcione, the Tourism Director for the Bradenton area, told us that having the connection between the Convention Center and hotel is key because it helps bring in events like corporate meetings. But it will also help secure other events for the space as well.

"Diversification of business is always really important. We're going to have sports events here as well. High School, wrestling, volleyball, cheer dance, gymnastics will all take place here, where we're standing, right here, the Bradenton area symphony is going to do a Christmas Jazz Ensemble in December,” said Elliott Falcione, the Tourism Director for the Bradenton area.

Falcione said the expansion will help generate an estimated 40 million dollars annually.

“It's going to bring that corporate visitor, the first-time corporate visitor to the Bradenton area, who is likely to return for vacation 74% of the time within 12 months. So not only do you get that initial impact from the convention, but you also have that return rate of 74% within 12 months. So that's what's really good as a tourism director, but it's really going to feed the economy,” said Falcione.

Falcione also said that they have applied for permits to bring the water ferry to the convention center. Once approved, it would come into the Palmetto Estuary Park just across the street from the Convention Center. The goal is to make that happen in the next two years.