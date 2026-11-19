BRANDON, FL — Brandon is a destination for dining, entertainment and, especially, shopping.
While the area is home to major national retailers, it also features a wide range of small businesses offering affordable style and fashion.
This holiday season, one locally owned shop, the Agape Chic Consignment Boutique, is helping shoppers look good while saving money. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Sean Daly spoke with the owner, Dena Ham, who showed us what the boutique has to offer.
Brandon's locally owned boutiques offer affordable style and savings for holiday shoppers this season
BRANDON, FL — Brandon is a destination for dining, entertainment and, especially, shopping.
IN YOUR COMMUNITY
We're taking our morning show on the road to highlight everything the neighborhoods of Tampa Bay have to offer. From historic sites and hidden gems to the people who make it a great place to live, the Good Morning Tampa Bay crew wants to shine a light on what--and who--makes your community so unique.