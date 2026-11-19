BRANDON, FL — Brandon is a destination for dining, entertainment and, especially, shopping.

While the area is home to major national retailers, it also features a wide range of small businesses offering affordable style and fashion.

This holiday season, one locally owned shop, the Agape Chic Consignment Boutique, is helping shoppers look good while saving money. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Sean Daly spoke with the owner, Dena Ham, who showed us what the boutique has to offer.