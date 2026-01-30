DADE CITY, Fla. — It took about a year for The Farmhouse Market and Cafe in downtown Dade City to reopen from Hurricane Milton's damage.

The storm ripped the roof off the historic building, once a car dealership, built in 1926.

WATCH Dade City's Farmhouse Market and Cafe recovers after Hurricane Milton

Dade City's Farmhouse Market and Cafe recovers after Hurricane Milton

"Everything inside had to be gutted, and so we've completely renovated, and it was a blank slate. And so now we're able to serve a lot more options, and so our kitchen has tripled in size, and so we're going to be doing a full breakfast, more lunch options. Our bakery has expanded, and our cafe with our coffees has expanded as well," explains Jenny Williams, owner.

Jenny and Ronnie Williams opened the cafe 6 years ago. While the aftermath of Milton left them unsure of what to do next, they took it as an opportunity to expand and the community has stepped up in support.

"It was a very long year, a very hard year, but we were able to push through and, you know, through our faith and community and all the blessings with that," explains Ronnie Williams.

If you go, there are a few things they say you have to try.

"So her being from Miami, we do the Cuban Mojo pork sandwich, the pressed Cuban with the Mojo roasted pork we roast in-house. So that's one of the favorites. Recently, we have added smash burgers. People are absolutely loving the smash burgers," explains Ronnie.