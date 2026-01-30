Dade City's Lanky Lassie's shortbread is known all across the Country

DADE CITY, Fla. — Locally owned businesses take up all of Downtown Dade City, including Lanky Lassie's Shortbread.

The quaint, female, veteran-owned small business is located just off Seventh Street in Dade City.

They sell one thing, and one thing only, shortbread.

Mary Katherine Mason Alston uses her grandmother's recipe and sells all over the Country.

Alston started the business five years ago, pivoting during COVID from the hospitality industry.

"It's just been fun getting people excited, not only for a traditional product that means something to me, but just something as unique as shortbread and making fun with the brand and being creative and just kind of silly," explains Alston.

Lanky Lassie's Shortbread has eight flavors on hand, with some rotating flavors.