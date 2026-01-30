Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
24  WX Alerts
CommunityIn Your Community

Actions

Families open Dade City Farms to showcase farmland

Dade City is growing and more developments are coming but some local families are hoping to preserve and educate with their new farm.
Families open Dade City Farms to showcase farmland
Dade City Farms
Posted
and last updated

DADE CITY, Fla. — Dade City is growing and more developments are coming, but some local families are hoping to preserve and educate with their new farm.

Dade City Farms is currently in its off-season, but come April, the farm will be full of family-friendly activities.

WATCH: Families open Dade City Farms to showcase farmland

Families open Dade City Farms to showcase farmland

You can find animals, U-pick flowers and fruits, and tons of fun for the kids.

Shane Mart is a co-owner of Dade City Farms.

"I think there's so many, there's so many people now that live in townhouses and apartments and everything that don't really get to see and experience a real farm. And so we're trying to make this a, you know, a small working farm, and with that, they can kind of see, see the fruits of our labor, and see how we do grow things, and as well as experience a good time, we have a bunch of, you know, kids' activities and everything out here too," said Mart. "So we just want families to come and enjoy the atmosphere and the land and everything and have a great time."

Every weekend in April, they will have U-Pick Sunflowers.

You can read more about their upcoming events by clicking here.

Terri Schiavo's family seeks to unseal guardianship records 20 years after her death

More than twenty years after Terri Schiavo's death sparked a national right-to-life debate, her family returned to court Tuesday seeking to unseal records from her guardianship case.

Terri Schiavo's family seeks to unseal guardianship records 20 years after her death

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IN YOUR COMMUNITY

We're taking our morning show on the road to highlight everything the neighborhoods of Tampa Bay have to offer. From historic sites and hidden gems to the people who make it a great place to live, the Good Morning Tampa Bay crew wants to shine a light on what--and who--makes your community so unique.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.