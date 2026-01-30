DADE CITY, Fla. — Dade City is growing and more developments are coming, but some local families are hoping to preserve and educate with their new farm.

Dade City Farms is currently in its off-season, but come April, the farm will be full of family-friendly activities.

WATCH: Families open Dade City Farms to showcase farmland

Families open Dade City Farms to showcase farmland

You can find animals, U-pick flowers and fruits, and tons of fun for the kids.

Shane Mart is a co-owner of Dade City Farms.

"I think there's so many, there's so many people now that live in townhouses and apartments and everything that don't really get to see and experience a real farm. And so we're trying to make this a, you know, a small working farm, and with that, they can kind of see, see the fruits of our labor, and see how we do grow things, and as well as experience a good time, we have a bunch of, you know, kids' activities and everything out here too," said Mart. "So we just want families to come and enjoy the atmosphere and the land and everything and have a great time."

Every weekend in April, they will have U-Pick Sunflowers.

You can read more about their upcoming events by clicking here.