Giving back: A priority for the Lake Wales Police Department

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The Lake Wales Police Officers Association is a non-profit that is dedicated to helping those in the community who need it most.

The men and women of the force see all the things that go on in this community, both good and bad.

But they know when it's time to step up and help out when needed.

Every year, they provide toys to kids for Christmas, but week in and week out, they are there helping those in crisis with food, recovery and even transportation.

"It's a very impactful. It's very eye-opening. There's so many families that are in need that the average person just doesn't, doesn't realize. I mean, you might see a homeless person here or there and think, you know, wow, that person really needs help, but the people who walk among us every day and in our schools that truly need help, when you're able to provide that, just the emotions that you get from the family, it's just overwhelming. It's very impactful," explains Sgt. Jacob Raines with the Lake Wales Police Dept.

Programs like Shop with a Cop do not use taxpayer funds, as they run entirely off donations.

To donate or find out more information, click here.