Great Pumpkin Patch of Palmetto offers family fun

PALMETTO, Fla. — The Great Pumpkin Patch of Palmetto is in its fourth year of offering free family fun in Manatee County.

The event, which is put on by Forward Community Church, runs on weekends and features over 1,500 pumpkins, photo booths, games for kids, hayrides, and so much more.

There is no admission cost or fee to park at the event, but if you would like to purchase a pumpkin from the patch, you may. Proceeds will benefit local schools, charities, and a global medical mission in Kenya.

"We raise money to not keep it here, but to pour into local communities, local schools, charities, and national and international, global things as well,” said Lloyd Smith, the lead pastor.

“This year we are for our global charity. We're going with the YWEA project, which is an organization that has a world missions project, and they're building a Medical Mission Center in Kenya, Africa, focused on helping kids battling terminal illness over there. So, a large chunk of our proceeds are going to go to that. For our local, we're pouring into Palmetto High School, Palmetto football, Parrish Charter, Palmetto Charter,” said Smith.

