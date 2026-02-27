Lake Wales brings events to downtown

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Downtown Lake Wales is truly the heartbeat of the community.

Market Plaza is a lively spot, perfect for events or just hanging out.

Kelly Geniott, Communications Specialist for the City of Lake Wales says, ""Me, personally, I feel like Market Plaza is like the community living room, like everybody can hang out, everybody can grab a coffee and talk with a friend. You can be by yourself and think your thoughts. You can play games. The kids love to run around the green space. It's just like a big family space."

There are so many events that take place in Downtown, including the upcoming Spring Friday Series.

The Blarney Barry Beer Fest is March 13th.

In April, you'll find the Mad Hatter Tea Party.

And of course, in May, they will have a Cinco De Mayo Party.

All these events kick off at 4:30PM. Click here to find out more.