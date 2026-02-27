Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lake Wales may become first city in Polk County to allow open-containers downtown

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The city of Lake Wales is focusing on the downtown area, hoping to bring a more vibrant lifestyle to the area and keep businesses and people in the community.

They're calling it an ACE district, which stands for arts, culture and entertainment.

One big change means Lake Wales would become the first city in Polk County to allow open containers downtown, if approved.

"For example, enjoy a glass of wine as they stroll through the shops and windows, or just visit the neighborhoods," said Robert Connors, the owner of the Thirsty Dragon. "So it gives us the ability to be a more welcoming, hospitable district for shopping and dining. People can walk from one restaurant to another and bring along their favorite beverage, if they like."

Connors says the downtown area has started to grow in the past year or so.

"It's really on the upswing. The area had been fairly dormant until the city began making this enormous, 50-plus million dollar investment in streetscapes and improvements, so now there's a lot of new business coming in. Our place is only a year old. Since that time, there's been at least three other new restaurants that have opened in this area. So it's really created a lot of excitement, a lot of new visitation," said Connors.

It takes the Florida Legislature to get open-containers approved. It's already been approved by the House and is moving through the Florida Senate.

