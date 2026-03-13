Largo Golf Course now features 'FlingGolf'

LARGO, Fla. — You can find a new sport at the Largo Golf Course called "FlingGolf."

You can still play traditional golf at the course, and foot golf, too, but the staff here is continuing to explore new and different options.

Fling Golf mixes Lacrosse and Jai-Alai.

Using only one stick, you fling the ball towards the hole and use the same stick to putt, too.

"What we're trying to do here at the Largo course is open up the sport of golf to all ages, all abilities. So there's lots of barriers to golf. We're trying to break those down," says Mark Abdo, Manager of the Largo Golf Course.

The first Saturday of the month, the course hosts a 101 class, explaining the game and terminology.