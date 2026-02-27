Local residents want to make State Road 60 a scenic highway

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Take the scenic way.

That's the goal of a new effort to get State Road 60 a designated Scenic Highway.

The road runs from Vero Beach to Clearwater Beach, giving drivers a chance to escape the hustle and bustle of I4 and explore some of Florida's small towns.

Rob Kincart, Founder of the Route 60 Project says, "And we call it the Route 60 experience, because it's going to be an interesting travel. You can set your sights for Lake Wales, go to Bok Tower, go to the restaurants locally. Continue on, spend the night here, and then go the next small town, see the things that we have there, and then just work your way all the way so you can watch that sunset in Clearwater Beach."

Kincart says they have the support of multiple communities and FDOT but the efforts are still in the beginning phases.