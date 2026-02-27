Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityIn Your Community

Actions

Local residents want to make State Road 60 a scenic highway

Lake Wales
WFTS
Lake Wales
Posted

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Take the scenic way.

That's the goal of a new effort to get State Road 60 a designated Scenic Highway.

The road runs from Vero Beach to Clearwater Beach, giving drivers a chance to escape the hustle and bustle of I4 and explore some of Florida's small towns.

Rob Kincart, Founder of the Route 60 Project says, "And we call it the Route 60 experience, because it's going to be an interesting travel. You can set your sights for Lake Wales, go to Bok Tower, go to the restaurants locally. Continue on, spend the night here, and then go the next small town, see the things that we have there, and then just work your way all the way so you can watch that sunset in Clearwater Beach."

Kincart says they have the support of multiple communities and FDOT but the efforts are still in the beginning phases.

Florida school speed zone cameras are ripping drivers off says local magistrate

A Hillsborough County magistrate who spent months ruling on school speed zone camera cases is now blowing the whistle on Florida's controversial new camera program.

Florida school speed zone cameras ripping drivers off says county magistrate who ruled on hundreds of cases

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IN YOUR COMMUNITY

We're taking our morning show on the road to highlight everything the neighborhoods of Tampa Bay have to offer. From historic sites and hidden gems to the people who make it a great place to live, the Good Morning Tampa Bay crew wants to shine a light on what--and who--makes your community so unique.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.