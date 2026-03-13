Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
McGough Nature Park is one of Largo's hidden gems

LARGO, Fla. — Largo is home to nearly two dozen beautiful parks, but we want to take you to one affectionately known as "turtle park."

George C. McGough Nature Park sits on 46 acres along the intracoastal in Largo.

It's home to dozens and dozens of turtles, and you can feed them, too!

The park is also home to birds of prey, all of which are considered unrelatable, including a bald eagle.

"You don't realize what you're going to walk into. So it's just a nice oasis. So as far as like residents, you know, this is like experiencing nature in your own backyard. Pinellas County is such a dense suburban, urban area, and our county has beautiful parks, but people don't realize this is how you don't have to go to a state or national park to enjoy nature. You could just go to your backyard, and you're here," said Lara Khoury with Largo Recreation Parks and Arts.

There's a birds of prey show here on Tuesdays and Thursdays around noon, which is all done by volunteers.

McGough also hosts camps for kids and other events. You can click here to find out more.

