DADE CITY, Fla. — Tania and Tim Woods are partners at The Wooden Nickel, Dade City's newest antique shop.

If you didn't know, Dade City used to be one of the best places in Tampa Bay to go antiquing.

These business owners have transformed an old bank into 44 booths with 29 different vendors.

WATCH: New antique shop in Dade City features dozens of vendors

The space is 42-hundred square feet and is full of antiques, vintage decor and jewelry.

"There's a lot of antique stores here, and they kind of went away. And so we're part of a resurgence with that. And so it's been, it's been really, really good," said Tim.

Kathleen Hotchkiss is a vendor at the Wooden Nickel

"I was the first vendor to sign up. It was like, there's always been a new opportunity. That's what's so neat about Dade City. Things change, and sometimes people don't like that, but overall, it's new and exciting. And I'm particularly happy here," said Hotchkiss.

The owners have also transitioned the old bank vault into a Christmas vault, where it's Christmas all year long.

"We're proud of just what we've put into it. It's a labor of love by all of the vendors, the owners, I mean. And we just have a great team, really, we do. It's fantastic, and we couldn't be more grateful and blessed," said Tania.