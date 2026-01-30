Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
24  WX Alerts
CommunityIn Your Community

Actions

Niaddi Flan relocates to Dade City and opens new restaurant

The family-owned business distributes its dessert worldwide, but also to restaurants in Tampa Bay and Disney World.
Niaddi Flan relocates to Dade City and opens new restaurant
Cuban Grounds cafe
Posted
and last updated

Niaddi Flan, dubbed "The best flan in the world," relocated its headquarters to Dade City from Zephyrhills.

The family-owned business distributes its dessert worldwide, but also to restaurants in Tampa Bay and Disney World.

WATCH Niaddi Flan relocates to Dade City and opens new restaurant

Niaddi Flan relocates to Dade City and opens new restaurant

With the move, they've opened a restaurant, too, Cuban Grounds Cafe.

That's where you can find their flan, coffee and specialty Cuban foods, like their own take on a Cuban sandwich.

"So it is a Cuban sandwich that you would have purchased on the streets of Havana back in the 50s. So it was a street food. It actually is called El Mixto. So that's what the Cuban sandwich used to be called, traditionally in Cuba. So we try everything we do here is kind of very, very traditional to Cuba," says Joe Lopez, the owner.

Lopez went through all kinds of research to perfect the sandwich.

"I try to do the very best I can with everything. We try to be authentic. And I don't see a point in coming here or going anywhere and just doing the same thing everybody else does, or just being blah. If I don't think it's the best thing I've ever done, then I won't do it," says Lopez.

Terri Schiavo's family seeks to unseal guardianship records 20 years after her death

More than twenty years after Terri Schiavo's death sparked a national right-to-life debate, her family returned to court Tuesday seeking to unseal records from her guardianship case.

Terri Schiavo's family seeks to unseal guardianship records 20 years after her death

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IN YOUR COMMUNITY

We're taking our morning show on the road to highlight everything the neighborhoods of Tampa Bay have to offer. From historic sites and hidden gems to the people who make it a great place to live, the Good Morning Tampa Bay crew wants to shine a light on what--and who--makes your community so unique.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.