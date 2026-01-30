Niaddi Flan relocates to Dade City and opens new restaurant

Niaddi Flan, dubbed "The best flan in the world," relocated its headquarters to Dade City from Zephyrhills.

The family-owned business distributes its dessert worldwide, but also to restaurants in Tampa Bay and Disney World.

With the move, they've opened a restaurant, too, Cuban Grounds Cafe.

That's where you can find their flan, coffee and specialty Cuban foods, like their own take on a Cuban sandwich.

"So it is a Cuban sandwich that you would have purchased on the streets of Havana back in the 50s. So it was a street food. It actually is called El Mixto. So that's what the Cuban sandwich used to be called, traditionally in Cuba. So we try everything we do here is kind of very, very traditional to Cuba," says Joe Lopez, the owner.

Lopez went through all kinds of research to perfect the sandwich.

"I try to do the very best I can with everything. We try to be authentic. And I don't see a point in coming here or going anywhere and just doing the same thing everybody else does, or just being blah. If I don't think it's the best thing I've ever done, then I won't do it," says Lopez.