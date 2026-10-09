Tagged redfish program aims to reel more anglers into Citrus County

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Crystal River received 100 tagged redfish when Duke Energy Florida joined Citrus County and the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) Florida to release the fish at Pirates Cove Park.

Each redfish, released over the summer, carries a tag associated with a cash prize sponsored by a local business, giving anglers the chance to win simply by catching and reporting their catch.

Anglers who hook a tagged fish are encouraged to photograph it, report the tag number, and release it back into the water to claim their reward. The fish were each "adopted" by a local business before the release, with each sponsor funding a prize.

The concept was the brainchild of Eric Latimer, manager of Duke Energy Florida's Crystal River Mariculture Center. The program aims to draw anglers to Citrus County and further position the area as a premier destination for fishing and outdoor recreation.

The redfish were hatched and raised at the Crystal River Mariculture Center. Since 1991, the center has cultivated and released more than 5.3 million fish and crustaceans. These efforts are designed to restock declining fish populations, improve water quality, strengthen ecosystem resilience, and support local tourism.

"When people think of Duke Energy Florida, they probably don't think of a multispecies hatchery dedicated to restoring and preserving Florida's precious ecosystem. But the Mariculture Center represents a key pillar of our work: caring for the communities we serve and making the state a better place for our family, friends and neighbors to live for generations to come. We appreciate our partnership with CCA Florida and collaboration with Citrus County leadership, which were instrumental to this fish release, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact our efforts will have in the area," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president.

"This is a creative way to bring our community, local businesses and outdoor recreation together. We're not only enhancing our fishery, but we're also creating an experience that will draw anglers to Citrus County and support our local economy. It's a win for conservation, a win for business and a win for our residents," said Citrus County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard.