Take to the skies at the Lake Wales Airport

LAKE WALES, Fla. — If you're looking for adventure, head to the Lake Wales airport.

That's where you'll find skydiving, paramotoring and a chance to learn to fly.

At Jump Florida, thousands of people skydive for the very first time every year.

The experts also do military training— and even break records.

"They're very terrified when they start, but when they come down, it's a night and day difference. They just, oh, it's so amazing. The best thing I've ever done in my life, because there's nothing else you can compare it to. There's no roller coaster, the same car, driving, motorcycle, extreme stuff. You would say there's really nothing exactly the same," said Tim Jones, the owner of Jump Florida.

Late last year, a group of 104 people jumped out of a plane into a formation, breaking a world record.

Next door, you can learn to paramotor. That's an ultralight type of aviation, using your own feet or a trike to take off with a motor at your back.

"If they want to kind of feel it, we put you on one of these trikes here that are two-seaters. We send you up the instructor, you know, we'll even let you play with the controls a little bit, and you just kind of get to feel it, check it out. And then we also do trike instruction. So somebody feels like they can't run, or they're not as mobile, you know, we could send you out on a trike, get you trained up on that, then you don't have to run," said Brad Mendrick, an instructor with Aviator PPG.

And if you're interested in flying your own plane, you can do that here, too.

The first step is taking a discovery flight.

"Actually, most people after the discovery flight, they really want to engage them in trying to get their pilot license," said Manuel Grimaldo, owner of Fun Flight Training.