The Music House features unique music boxes

DADE CITY, Fla. — A unique store in downtown Dade City is one you probably won't find anywhere else in Tampa Bay.

It's called the Music House.

The family-owned business sells all kinds of music boxes, in all kinds of shapes and sizes.

The Music House started in 1965 and does the majority of its business online.

The boxes range from a couple of hundred dollars to thousands.

Ron Wasser is the owner of the Music House.

"I mean, I listen to music all day long. You get to play for customers. And the interesting thing is, the best thing for these music boxes that you can do for them is to play them, and you're just sit they, you know, they're not so happy," said Wasser.

There are nearly 300 songs you can choose from in a music box here, with options that people of all ages would love.

