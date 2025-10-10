Women-owned business serves up locally sourced ice cream in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. — Two friends and mom in Palmetto are serving up sweet treats with a side of caffeine.

American Honey Creamery was purchased by Colleen and Alicia back in 2024, when the two moms were looking for the perfect family-friendly business.

The creamery serves homemade ice cream flavors using locally sourced dairy. They offer traditional flavors like Vanilla and Strawberry, but they also like to be creative with flavors like Banana Brulee and Coffee Oreo.

“We have a lot of fun with the recipes. And so, each month, try to experiment with different ideas. We pay very close attention to what's trending, and also, we take a lot of input from our customers. So, we'll have customers come in and ask if we thought about a certain flavor, and if we haven't, we're like, hey, let's try it. So, it's a fun process,” said Colleen Biennucci, the co-owner of American Honey.

American Honey Creamery also serves coffee and breakfast items.

Tampa Bay 28 asked Biennucci about what it means to run a women-owned business.

" I think it's important to show you, know, girls and boys, that we're all capable of following our dreams. I think a lot of moms in particular have a difficult time balancing, you know, work and family life, and it was really important to me to show my kids that, you know, mom has a big presence at home, but she can also pursue her own dreams,” said Biennucci

American Honey will be moving early next year to the front of the shopping center they are currently in. This will give them more indoor and outdoor seating. Plus, they will have the option for a drive-up window.