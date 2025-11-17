5 Days of Feasting: Make these baked maple pecan apples with oat streusel

Looking to serve something a little different this Thanksgiving — something with a real wow factor?

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica De Luis is putting a twist on the classics. Here’s her recipe for an alternative to traditional apple pie.

Baked Maple Pecan Apples with Oat Streusel

Serves: 6

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 35–40 minutes

Ingredients



6 large apples (Honeycrisp, Pink Lady, or Fuji), peeled and cored (keep apples whole)

4 tbsp (½ stick) unsalted butter, divided into cubes

½ cup pecans, chopped

¼ cup maple syrup

8 Medjool dates, pitted

1 tbsp cinnamon

½ tsp nutmeg

1/16 tsp salt

Oat Streusel Topping



¾ cup rolled oats

4 tbsp almond flour (or oat flour)

For Baking



¼ cup water

Optional Toppings for Serving



Whipped cream or Greek yogurt

Extra drizzle of maple syrup or sprinkle of cinnamon

Instructions:



Preheat the oven to 375°F and lightly grease a small baking dish.

Peel and core the apples, keeping them whole.

Place each apple in a non-stick or greased baking dish. They should be snug and stand up.

In a food processor, combine the rest of the ingredients, except for the oats and flour, until a paste forms.

Divide the paste into two portions.

Use half of the mixture to stuff each apple cavity from the top and the bottom.

Add the remaining mixture to a bowl with the oats and flour.

Use your hands or a spatula to mix this until crumbles form.

Use your hands or a spoon to top each apple with the streusel, pressing slightly to stick.

Pour water into the bottom of the pan.

Loosely cover the baking dish with parchment and tinfoil and bake for 20 minutes.

Remove the parchment and foil and bake for another 10–15 minutes, until the apples are tender and the topping is golden. Watch closely!

When done, the apple should be tender, but not mushy.

Serve warm with whipped cream or Greek yogurt and an extra drizzle of maple syrup.

Watch 5 Days of Feasting during "Morning Rush" all this week at 9:30 a.m. ET, streaming on Scripps News.