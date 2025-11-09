Trump admin tells states to 'immediately undo any steps taken' to provide full SNAP benefits

The Trump administration has ordered states to "immediately undo any steps" that were taken to provide full November benefits to millions of low-income Americans through the Supplemental and Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), claiming that the move was "unauthorized."

According to a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) memo that was sent out late Saturday and obtained by Scripps News, the Trump administration also threatened to cancel federal funding for states who did not abide by the order.

"States must not transmit full benefit issuance files to EBT processors," the memo says. "Instead, States must continue to process and load the partial issuance files that reflect the 35 percent reduction of maximum allotments."

Initially, the Trump administration said last month that it would not be able to fully fund SNAP benefits for November because of the ongoing federal government shutdown, which stretched into day 40 on Sunday. However, some states on Friday began issuing full SNAP benefits after a federal judge in Rhode Island ordered the Trump administration to provide the funding.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.