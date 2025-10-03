USPS will temporarily increase shipping prices for the holiday season

The U.S. Postal Service will implement holiday pricing increases starting Saturday to help cover additional handling costs during the busy shipping season.

The temporary price increases are designed to ensure a successful holiday season, according to a press release from USPS.

The price increases will depend on the size of the package and how far it's traveling, based on shipping zones. The lowest increase is 40 cents and the highest increase, for oversized packages traveling long distances, is $16.

The new prices will take effect Oct. 5 and last until Jan. 18.

A complete list of the prices can be found on the Postal Regulatory Commission's website.

