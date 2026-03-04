Trader Joe's issues frozen food recall over glass contamination concerns

Grocery chain Trader Joe's has announced that several varieties of frozen foods may contain glass, and is encouraging customers not to consume the recalled products.

The recall includes:

Chicken Fried Rice — Best By dates 03/04/2026 through 02/10/2027

Vegetable Fried Rice — Best By dates 02/28/2026 through 11/19/2026

Japanese Style Fried Rice — Best By dates 02/28/2026 through 11/14/2026

Chicken Shu Mai — Best By dates 03/13/2026 through 10/23/2026

Trader Joe's says customers with these products can return them to any store for a full refund.

The recall is part of a broader incident involving Ajinomoto, which recalled products under the brand names Ajinomoto, Kroger, Ling Ling and Tai Pei. The company makes ready-to-eat chicken and pork fried rice, ramen and shu mai dumpling products.

REVIEW THE LATEST RECALLS

Those products were produced between Oct. 21, 2024, and Feb. 26, 2026.

An investigation found that carrots were potentially contaminated with glass.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service says no one has been injured as a result of consuming the recalled products.