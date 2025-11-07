What travelers need to know as shutdown hits U.S. flights

A reduction in U.S. flight volume began early Friday as the Federal Aviation Administration works to alleviate pressure on the aviation industry amid the ongoing government shutdown.

As of early Friday, 818 flights in the U.S. had been canceled, according to FlightAware.com. On Thursday, the website reported 201 cancellations.

The FAA said about 10% of domestic flights would be canceled this weekend. Officials said the shutdown has led to a growing number of air traffic controllers calling in sick. Air traffic controllers are among essential government employees required to continue working despite going weeks without a paycheck.

Officials said reductions will occur at 40 airports. Scripps News published a full list of affected airports on Thursdsay.

Airlines announce flight reductions

United Airlines has posted a list of hundreds of flights through Sunday that are being canceled. The airline said that because travel volumes are typically lower in early November, there are plenty of rebooking options.

Other airlines, such as Delta and American Airlines, are directing customers to use their apps.

What to do if your flight is canceled

Many airlines are offering customers refunds, regardless of whether their flight is directly impacted. United said anyone flying between November 6 and 13 can request a refund or reschedule for free.

Delta and American are also offering customers flying between November 7 and 9 the option to request refunds.