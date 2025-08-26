TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — If you want to "discover coffee's origins," a brand new spot near USF Tampa is ready to educate and caffeinate you.

Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co. in Temple Terrace (11301 N 56th St), billed as the first of its kind in Florida, serves traditional fare from Yemen, where coffee originated in the 15th century.

WATCH: Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co. makes a bold, delicious move to Temple Terrace

This is strong, bold coffee from a farm in Yemen.

Like, really strong.

Family owned and operated, including the brother-sister team of Haneen and Amjad Saad, the beautifully lit and designed space has both a traditional Yemeni menu and food and drinks more familiar to American palates.

Must-orders for first-timers include a creamy pistachio latte, a traditional Yemeni tea service, and a honeycomb pastry ceremoniously drizzled in honey.

"The point of this was to bring the beautiful Yemeni culture to Temple Terrace and this beautiful community," says Amjad. "I feel like people are really, really enjoying it, especially the first timers."

