HomePros: LMCU

LMCU treats its members like neighbors.

Because they usually are. At Lake Michigan Credit Union, they don't have shareholders to impress, they have a mission: to do what's best for its members. And as it turns out, its members really like earning more when they save and paying less when they borrow. At LMCU, they work to help businesses grow, neighborhoods thrive, and make its communities even better places in which to live and work.

Earn more. Pay less.

As a credit union, its goal isn’t to generate profits for shareholders. It’s to improve the lives of its members. That's why LMCU is rated #1 in the nation for Return of the Member – that means we give back more to its members in the form of higher rates when they save and lower rates when they borrow.

At LMCU, the emphasis on delivering real value to its members has been job one, since day one.

Lake Michigan Credit Union - The Best Place For Your Money

Call: 800-242-9790

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Lake Michigan Credit Union