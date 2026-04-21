Ibis Healthcare is a Tampa Bay–based, nonprofit healthcare organization that delivers an integrated, “whole-person” model of care designed to treat both physical and behavioral health needs in one coordinated system. Formed through the merger of Gracepoint Wellness and COVE Behavioral Health, the organization focuses on improving access to affordable, comprehensive care for individuals and families across the community. Its approach emphasizes treating the full spectrum of a person’s needs—medical, mental, and social—rather than addressing issues in isolation.

Ibis Healthcare provides a wide range of services, including primary care (with on-site lab and pharmacy), outpatient and crisis mental health treatment, substance use recovery programs, and case management services. They also offer specialized programs such as forensic behavioral health, telehealth services, and support for children, teens, and families, along with holistic wellness options like mindfulness and acupuncture. Beyond clinical care, Ibis integrates social support services such as affordable housing and community-based programs, creating a comprehensive care model aimed at improving long-term health outcomes and overall well-being.

https://ibishealthcare.org/

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Ibis Healthcare