HomePros: Mr. Electric of Tampa Bay

Mr. Electric of Tampa Bay has been the trusted choice for residential and commercial electrical services across the Tampa Bay area for over three decades. As a locally owned and operated Neighborly franchise, they combine the expertise and accountability of a national brand with the responsiveness and personal service of a local business.

Why Tampa Bay Homeowners Choose Mr. Electric



1,000+ Google Reviews at 4.9 Stars — their reputation is built one job at a time, backed by the Neighborly Done Right Promise — if it's not right, they make it right.

— their reputation is built one job at a time, backed by the Neighborly Done Right Promise — if it's not right, they make it right. Florida Licensed and Insured — License EC13015799, verifiable through Florida DBPR. Every technician is background-checked, drug-tested, and arrives in uniform with a fully stocked vehicle.

— License EC13015799, verifiable through Florida DBPR. Every technician is background-checked, drug-tested, and arrives in uniform with a fully stocked vehicle. Upfront Flat-Rate Pricing — no hourly billing surprises. You know the cost before work begins, and they stand behind every job with their satisfaction guarantee.

Our Electrical Services

They handle everything from routine repairs to complex installations for homes and businesses throughout Hillsborough and Pinellas counties:



Electrical Panel Upgrades and Repair — outdated or undersized panels are the most common electrical issue in Tampa Bay's older neighborhoods. They upgrade panels in South Tampa, Hyde Park, Davis Islands, and Palma Ceia homes every week.

— outdated or undersized panels are the most common electrical issue in Tampa Bay's older neighborhoods. They upgrade panels in South Tampa, Hyde Park, Davis Islands, and Palma Ceia homes every week. Whole-Home Surge Protection — a single power surge during a storm or TECO grid restoration can destroy your HVAC, smart home systems, and pool equipment. A Type 2 surge protective device installed at your panel protects everything connected to your electrical system.

— a single power surge during a storm or TECO grid restoration can destroy your HVAC, smart home systems, and pool equipment. A Type 2 surge protective device installed at your panel protects everything connected to your electrical system. EV Charger Installation — Level 2 hardwired chargers for Tesla, Ford, Rivian, and all major EV brands. Includes panel assessment, permit coordination, and TECO utility coordination.

— Level 2 hardwired chargers for Tesla, Ford, Rivian, and all major EV brands. Includes panel assessment, permit coordination, and TECO utility coordination. Landscape, Outdoor, and Permanent Lighting — LED landscape lighting, patio and deck electrical, pool lighting, and permanent holiday lighting systems that transform your home's curb appeal year-round.

— LED landscape lighting, patio and deck electrical, pool lighting, and permanent holiday lighting systems that transform your home's curb appeal year-round. Electrical Safety Inspections and Code Compliance — 4-Point insurance inspections, pre-sale electrical assessments, and Florida Building Code compliance for older homes.

— 4-Point insurance inspections, pre-sale electrical assessments, and Florida Building Code compliance for older homes. Smart Home and Lighting Controls — smart switches, dimmers, home automation wiring, smart doorbells, and whole-home lighting control systems.

Serving Tampa Bay's Most Trusted Neighborhoods

Their team serves homeowners and businesses across Tampa Bay including Hyde Park, Davis Islands, Palma Ceia, Bayshore, Westchase, Carrollwood, Lutz, Odessa, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, and surrounding communities.

Schedule an Appointment with Mr. Electric | Mr. Electric

Call (813) 591-3542 or visit mrelectric.com/tampa-bay to learn more about your services or request a service.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mr. Electric of Tampa Bay